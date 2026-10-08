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CBI Uncovers Multi-State Exam Impersonation Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 08, 2026 20:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has successfully dismantled a widespread exam impersonation and cheating network, leading to the arrest of four individuals, including a CGST inspector, for compromising public examination integrity across multiple states.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The CBI has busted an alleged impersonation and cheating network operating across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, and West Bengal.
  • Four individuals, including a CGST inspector, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the racket.
  • The accused allegedly infiltrated multiple stages of selection processes, including written examinations and interviews, by physically posing as candidates.
  • The scam undermined the integrity of public examinations and deprived genuine aspirants of opportunities.
  • The CBI's investigation is continuing to identify and establish the role of other people involved.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted an alleged impersonation and cheating network operating across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal and arrested four people, including a CGST inspector, officials said on Thursday.

CBI Raids And Arrests In Multi-State Scam

The CBI Special Task Branch, Mumbai, carried out coordinated multi-state raids following an FIR registered on a complaint filed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), an official statement said.

 

The four accused allegedly "fraudulently infiltrated multiple stages of the selection process", including written examinations and interviews, by physically posing as candidates, according to the statement.

The statement said the accused were involved in impersonation that undermined the integrity of public examinations and deprived "genuine, hardworking aspirants of their rightful opportunities".

The CBI said its investigation is continuing to identify and establish the role of other people involved in the alleged racket.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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cbi investigationexam impersonationcheating networkpublic examinationscgst inspector arrest

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