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CBI Uncovers Multi-State Banking Exam Cheating Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 08, 2026 22:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has successfully dismantled a sophisticated multi-state impersonation and cheating network, arresting four individuals, including a CGST inspector, for compromising banking recruitment processes across India.

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Key Points

  • CBI busted an alleged impersonation and cheating network operating across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, and West Bengal on Thursday.
  • Four individuals, including a CGST inspector, were arrested in connection with the racket.
  • The accused allegedly infiltrated banking recruitment processes, including written examinations and interviews, by physically posing as candidates.
  • The scam undermined the integrity of public examinations and deprived genuine, hardworking aspirants of their rightful opportunities.
  • An investigation is continuing to identify and establish the role of other people involved in the alleged racket.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted an alleged impersonation and cheating network operating across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal with the arrest of four people, including a CGST inspector, officials said on Thursday.

Uncovering The Multi-State Racket

The CBI Special Task Branch, Mumbai, carried out coordinated multi-state raids following an FIR registered on a complaint filed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), an official statement said.

 

The four accused allegedly infiltrated multiple stages of the banking recruitment process, including written examinations and interviews, by physically posing as candidates, the statement said.

The accused were involved in impersonation that undermined the integrity of public examinations and deprived "genuine, hardworking aspirants of their rightful opportunities", it said.

The investigation is continuing to identify and establish the role of other people involved in the alleged racket, the statement said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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cbibanking recruitment scamimpersonation networkcgst inspector arrestpublic examinations integrity

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