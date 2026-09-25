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CBI Arrests Key Accused In USD 7 Million Transnational Cyber Fraud Targeting US Citizens

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 25, 2026 16:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended a key accused in a sophisticated transnational cyber-financial fraud operation that swindled US citizens out of more than USD 7 million through illegal call centres in Gujarat.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • CBI arrested Ankit Satishchandra Pandey for a transnational cyber-financial fraud.
  • The scam defrauded US nationals of over USD 7 million via illegal call centres in Gujarat.
  • Accused impersonated US federal officials like FTC and CISA to trick victims.
  • Victims were coerced into withdrawing funds and purchasing gold.
  • CBI seized incriminating electronic devices during searches in Ahmedabad.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused in a transnational cyber-financial fraud case who allegedly defrauded US nationals of over USD 7 million through illegal call centres in Gujarat in the past two years, officials said Friday.

Unmasking The Fraudulent Operations

The agency arrested Ankit Satishchandra Pandey on Wednesday, who allegedly cheated US citizens by impersonating officers of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), US Attorney, Critical Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other federal agencies, falsely informing the victims through VoIP communications that their identities were used by someone to access child pornography through their computer systems, they said.

 

"Thereafter, the accused persons induced the victims to withdraw their funds from the bank accounts, purchase gold and hand over the same to courier persons engaged by them in the US. Accordingly, the victims were induced and defrauded of more than USD 7.21 million," CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

The official said the CBI conducted extensive searches at Ahmedabad locations associated with the accused and seized incriminating electronic devices containing digital evidence.

"The accused who was instrumental in establishing and operation of the illegal call centre has been arrested on September 23," she said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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