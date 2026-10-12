CBI Raids Ex-SSB Officer Over Alleged Smuggling Operations

The CBI has launched an investigation, filing an FIR and conducting searches against a former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) assistant commandant for allegedly orchestrating large-scale smuggling operations across the India-Nepal border.

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Key Points The CBI on Monday conducted searches and filed an FIR against a former SSB assistant commandant, Amit, for alleged involvement in large-scale smuggling.

Amit, while posted with the 20th Battalion in Sitamarhi, Bihar, from March 2023 to January 2026, allegedly colluded with smugglers on the India-Nepal border.

The FIR states the officer established a nexus with notorious smugglers from Raxaul and other areas, facilitating operations through the Bhangaha Border Outpost.

Allegations include the officer deriving undue benefits and suspicious transactions in his and his family members' bank accounts.

The CBI registered the FIR under Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI on Monday conducted searches at the premises linked to a former SSB assistant commandant after filing an FIR against him for allegedly acting in collusion with several smugglers to facilitate "large-scale" smuggling operations, officials said.

CBI Action Against SSB Officer

The agency has filed the FIR against the then Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) assistant commandant Amit alleging that when he was posted with the 20th Battalion in Sitamarhi, Bihar from March 2023 to January 2026 he got involved in "illegal activities" across the India-Nepal border.

The officer allegedly established a "nexus with notorious smugglers from Raxaul and other nearby places to initiate large-scale smuggling operations through the Bhangaha Border Outpost," the FIR said.

It also alleged that the officer derived undue benefits from smugglers in exchange.

"Several suspicious transactions have been made in multiple bank accounts held by him and his family members. There have also been considerable cash deposits via cash deposit machine in these bank accounts," the FIR alleged.

The CBI registered an FIR under Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against the officer, they said.