Former SSB Assistant Commandant Booked By CBI Over Smuggling Allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation has initiated proceedings against a former Sashastra Seema Bal assistant commandant for alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling operations and suspicious financial dealings along the India-Nepal border.

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Key Points The CBI has booked former SSB assistant commandant Amit for alleged cross-border smuggling, suspected disproportionate financial transactions, and links with smugglers, officials said Monday.

The officer is accused of establishing a 'nexus with notorious smugglers from Raxaul' for large-scale operations through the Bhangaha Border Outpost.

Allegations include obtaining undue benefits from smugglers and suspicious financial transactions involving multiple bank accounts and substantial cash deposits.

The alleged illegal activities occurred when he was posted with the 20th Battalion in Sitamarhi from March 2023 to January 2026.

An FIR has been registered under Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the officer.

The CBI has booked a former SSB assistant commandant for alleged cross-border smuggling, suspected disproportionate financial transactions, and links with smugglers, officials said Monday.

Allegations Of Smuggling Nexus And Financial Irregularities

The agency has filed the then Sashastra Seema Bal assistant commandant Amit alleging that when he was posted with the 20th Battalion in Sitamarhi from March 2023 to January 2026 he got involved in "illegal activities" across the India-Nepal border.

The officer allegedly established a "nexus with notorious smugglers from Raxaul and other nearby places to initiate large-scale smuggling operations through the Bhangaha Border Outpost," the FIR said.

It also alleged that the officer obtained undue benefits from smugglers in exchange.

The agency cited several suspicious transactions involving multiple bank accounts allegedly held by the officer and his family members.

It also referred to substantial cash deposits made through cash deposit machines into those accounts.

The CBI registered an FIR under Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against the officer, they said.