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CBI Files FIR Against Chandra Proteco For Rs 210 Crore Bank Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 23:10 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Chandra Proteco Limited and its directors for an alleged bank fraud of Rs 210.13 crore, involving systematic financial manipulations and siphoning of funds from a consortium of six banks.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The CBI registered an FIR against Chandra Proteco Limited and its directors for an alleged bank fraud of Rs 210.13 crore.
  • Searches were conducted on Thursday at multiple premises linked to the directors in Prayagraj, leading to the seizure of financial documents.
  • The complaint by Indian Bank alleges a criminal conspiracy to obtain Rs 541.46 crore in credit facilities from a consortium of six banks.
  • The company is accused of systematic financial manipulations, including operating clandestine accounts and siphoning off funds.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Chandra Proteco Limited and its directors in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 210.13 crore, the agency said on Thursday.

The CBI also searched multiple premises linked to the directors of Chandra Proteco in Prayagraj and seized financial documents, the agency said in a statement.

 

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

It registered the FIR on a complaint by Indian Bank against Chandra Proteco and its directors Ranjeet Gupta, Anilesh Gupta, Aparna Gupta, unknown public servants and unknown persons for cheating and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, resulting in an alleged wrongful loss of Rs 210.13 crore to five banks, including the complainant bank, a CBI spokesperson said in the statement.

"It is alleged that the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy, obtained cash credit facility, term loan and letters of credit amounting to Rs 541.46 crore from a consortium of six banks led by the Indian Bank," the statement said.

The agency said the company was engaged in "systematic financial manipulations, including operating clandestine accounts with non-consortium banks, and devolving letters of credit through entities sharing common directors/sister concerns".

"The company defrauded the banks by not utilising the bank funds for the intended purpose for which they were sanctioned. It siphoned off the funds through associate companies and caused losses to the banks," it said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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