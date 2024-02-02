News
Rediff.com  » News » CBI books activist Harsh Mander, NGO for forex violations

CBI books activist Harsh Mander, NGO for forex violations

Source: PTI
February 02, 2024 19:51 IST
The CBI has registered a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against human rights activist Harsh Mander and his NGO, and searched his premises on Friday, officials said.

IMAGE: IAS officer turned social activist Harsh Mander along with supporters take part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Kolkata, January 10, 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

The searches were conducted at two locations in Delhi including Mander's official and residential premises, according to a CBI statement.

The agency registered the FIR against the former IAS officer and his Delhi-based CES after conducting a preliminary enquiry on a complaint from the Home Ministry for the alleged violations of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

 

The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry on April 13 last year on a complaint from the home ministry against the Centre for Equity Studies, Aman Biradari Trust, Oxfam India and Action Aid Association over alleged FCRA violations.

The enquiry revealed that the Centre for Equity Studies was established and registered as a trust with Harsh Mander as its chairman, the FIR said. 

"It has been alleged that the NGO had transferred Rs. 32.71 lakh other than salary/wages/remuneration, from its FCRA account into the account of individual(s) during 2020-21 in violation of the provisions of FCRA, 2010.  It has also been alleged that the NGO had also diverted funds worth Rs 10 lakh from its FCRA account through the firm(s) in violation of the provisions of FCRA, 2010," the CBI spokesperson said in the statement.

The enquiry has revealed that through its chairman Mander, the CES diverted funds from FCRA accounts in alleged violations of FCRA, the FIR has alleged.

The home ministry had suspended CES's FCRA certification on June 14 last year for six months.

Reacting to the CBI action, noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on X, "CBI is raiding Harsh Mander's house and office. He has been one of the most gentle, humane & generous activists who has worked tirelessly for the weak and poor. He is being targeted only because he has been critical of this government. All agencies are being blatantly used to target critics."

Thanking Bhushan, Mander said, "We must continue to join hands to defend the idea of a country of love & freedom, whatever maybe the costs."

Terming the CBI action 'persecution', Delhi University Professor Apoorvanand said all agencies of the government have been deployed against Mander who works for the most vulnerable and for minority rights.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
