CBI begins probes into Punjab anti-drug activist murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation has officially taken charge of the high-profile murder case of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab's Mansa, initiating a comprehensive probe into the killing that has sparked political debate.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, in Mansa on Tuesday. Photograph: @AmitShah/X

Key Points The CBI has taken over the investigation into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, Punjab, with a team of experts reaching the state on Tuesday night.

The Punjab government granted consent on October 20 for the CBI to exercise its powers and jurisdiction across the state for this investigation.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner accused of shooting Jhota, was taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced on Tuesday that the CBI would investigate the killing, fulfilling the family's demand.

Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight inside a medical store in Mansa on October 13 after questioning the accused about selling drugs.

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab's Mansa, with a team of experts reaching the state to examine all angles of the killing, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has constituted a special team comprising drug controllers, forensic experts and GST officials, which reached Mansa on Tuesday night and formally requested the police to hand over documents related to the case, they said.

According to the officials, the CBI team reached the victim's house and met the family.

The post-mortem examination will be conducted at PGIMER, Chandigarh, by a team of experts, while a magistrate will conduct the inquest in Chandigarh, they added.

CBI Takes Over Investigation

The CBI's takeover follows the Punjab government's Department of Home Affairs granting consent on October 20 for the central agency to exercise its powers and jurisdiction across the state for the investigation.

The Department of Personnel and Training issued a notification on Wednesday extending the agency's powers and jurisdiction to the entire state of Punjab for this case.

Following the notification, the CBI took over the case, in which an FIR was registered at the City-2 police station in Mansa on October 14, and re-registered it as its own case.

CBI Procedure And Accused Apprehended

According to the procedure, the CBI re-registers an FIR filed by the state police before conducting its investigation. The CBI's final report is based on the findings of its probe, which may or may not substantiate the allegations.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who allegedly opened fire at Jhota after the activist questioned him for selling drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan.

Political Ramifications And Legal Action

The incident took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live and triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

The case was registered against Kumar under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959, relating to murder, voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons, criminal conspiracy with common intention and unlawful possession of weapons.

Chief Minister's Pledge And Family's Demand

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced on Tuesday that the CBI would investigate the killing.