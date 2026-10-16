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Srinagar Municipal Officer Caught Red-Handed In Bribery Trap

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 16, 2026 17:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended a Srinagar Municipal Corporation ward officer for demanding and accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A ward officer from Srinagar Municipal Corporation was arrested by the CBI on Friday.
  • The arrest was made after the officer allegedly demanded a Rs 10,000 bribe for renovation work.
  • The CBI set up a trap on 15.10.2026 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe.
  • Further investigation into the bribery case is currently underway.

A ward officer of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for demanding and accepting a bribe, the agency said on Friday.

CBI Investigation Initiated

A spokesperson said the agency registered an instant case against Ward Officer Safakadal on Thursday based on a complaint.

 

"It was alleged that the accused ward officer demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to permit the continuation of minor renovation work of the complainant's residence. The CBI laid a trap on 15.10.2026 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. The accused has been arrested," the spokesperson said.

He said further investigation is in progress.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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