The Central Bureau of Investigation has successfully apprehended Kuldeep Kapoor, a fugitive involved in a nine-year-old illegal recruitment and human trafficking case, highlighting the agency's persistent efforts to bring offenders to justice.

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Key Points The CBI arrested fugitive Kuldeep Kapoor on Wednesday in a nine-year-old case concerning illegal recruitment and sending people to China.

Kapoor and Roshan Fernando allegedly lured a Nepali woman with a fraudulent job promise in China, taking Rs 1 lakh from her in instalments.

The Nepali woman was caught by Chinese Police on March 14, 2017, and later repatriated with assistance from the Indian Embassy.

A chargesheet was filed against Fernando and Kapoor on September 30, 2019, and Kapoor was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 19, 2023.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a fugitive, Kuldeep Kapoor, in a nine-year-old case linked to illegal recruitment of people and sending them to China, the agency said.

Details Of The Recruitment Scam And Arrest

Kuldeep was arrested from Binauli Road in the Baraut area of Uttar Pradesh based on specific intelligence inputs, they said.

The CBI had filed an FIR against Kuldeep Kapoor and Roshan Fernando, charging them with luring a Nepali woman with a fraudulent promise of employment in China, an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

Both of them allegedly received Rs 1 lakh from the woman in instalments before sending her to China along with other people.

"She worked in a manufacturing factory in China before being caught by the Chinese Police on March 14, 2017. Later, with the intervention of officials from the Indian Embassy in China, the victim, along with other persons, were repatriated," the CBI spokesperson said.

The woman, who was a Nepali citizen, was sent to Kathmandu on April 13, 2017.

The CBI filed a chargesheet against Fernando and Kapoor on September 30, 2019, the statement said.

"While the case is presently pending trial before the court, the accused Kuldeep Kapoor was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 19, 2023, due to his evasion of legal proceedings," the spokesperson said.

The CBI formed a dedicated team to trace and apprehend him. Acting on specific information, the team tracked him down to Barauli in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.