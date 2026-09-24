CBI Nabs Mahadev Betting App Kingpin Abhishek Kumar In Hyderabad

The CBI has made a significant breakthrough in the massive Mahadev Online Betting Application scam, arresting alleged kingpin Abhishek Kumar in Hyderabad, intensifying the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore online gambling racket.

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Key Points Abhishek Kumar, an alleged kingpin of the Mahadev Online Betting App, was arrested by the CBI in Hyderabad after arriving from Dubai.

Kumar is accused of actively managing online betting operations, coordinating panels, and acquiring assets with illicit funds.

The Mahadev App, promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, is linked to an alleged Rs 80,000 crore crime proceeds since 2019.

The CBI has filed eight chargesheets against 100 accused and is pursuing extradition for other main promoters.

Incriminating material seized from Kumar reportedly confirms his close association with main accused Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Soni.

The CBI has arrested alleged kingpin in the Mahadev Online Betting Application case, Abhishek Kumar, who was on the run, after he arrived from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, officials said Thursday.

The agency alleged that Kumar played an active role in operating online betting and gambling activities under Mahadev Book, coordinating betting panels, collecting funds and acquiring immovable assets in Dubai using proceeds allegedly generated from betting and gambling, the agency spokesperson said in a statement.

Key Role In Mahadev Betting Operations

The agency said it seized incriminating material from Kumar during a search conducted after his arrest. "The seized material prima facie shows his active role in the operation of the Mahadev Betting App and he worked closely with other main accused namely Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Soni," the statement said.

Kumar was produced before a local court in Hyderabad following his arrest, and the CBI obtained three days of transit remand. He was subsequently taken to Raipur and produced before a court there, which granted two days of police custody, according to the spokesperson.

Ongoing Investigation And Extradition Efforts

The Mahadev app, also known as the Mahadev Online Book (MOB), is primarily promoted by two Chhattisgarh-based absconding businessmen â Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. It is alleged to have generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 80,000 crore since 2019.

The Chhattisgarh government had transferred 13 FIRs registered at different police stations in the state in connection with the Mahadev betting app to the CBI, which took over the cases.

The CBI has so far filed eight chargesheets against 100 accused persons, including alleged main promoters of the Mahadev betting app, panel operators, hawala operators and public servants of the Chhattisgarh government, the spokesperson said.

"Efforts are being made to bring the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App back to India to face trial. So far, 7 Red Corner Notices and 2 Extradition Proposals have been sent and extradition proceedings against 2 accused are underway," the statement said.