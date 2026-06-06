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Key Accused In Rath Murder Case Arrested By CBI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 20:11 IST

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The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a history-sheeter from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the high-profile murder of Chandranath Rath, a former associate of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, intensifying the ongoing probe.

Key Points

  • The CBI has arrested Gyanendra Pratap Singh alias Monu, a history-sheeter from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath.
  • Rath, a former associate of West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in West Bengal on May 6, and the case was handed over to the CBI.
  • Singh, who faces 12 criminal cases, was taken into CBI custody from Mau jail and transported to Kolkata on a court warrant.
  • This arrest brings the total number of accused from Ballia district under CBI scanner in the Rath murder investigation to four.
  • Singh's wife maintains his innocence, while a video and Facebook post by Singh seeking a fair probe had previously surfaced.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took into custody a history-sheeter from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, Gyanendra Pratap Singh alias Monu, in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, a former associate of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, officials said. Singh had surrendered before a Gangsters Act court in Ballia on Thursday in another case and was remanded in judicial custody in Mau jail. Officials had said Singh, who faces 12 criminal cases, was also wanted in the Rath murder case being investigated by the CBI. He has been taken to Kolkata by the CBI acting on a warrant issued by the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, district government counsel Sanjeev Singh said. The agency took custody of Singh, a resident of Sheetal Davani village in Ballia, from Mau district jail.

Details Of The Rath Murder Case

A case relating to Rath's murder was registered at Madhyamgram police station in Kolkata under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. According to officials, a non-bailable warrant had been issued against Singh on May 25 after he failed to appear before the court in a Gangsters Act case registered at Bansdih Road police station in 2023. Singh's wife had earlier claimed that her husband was innocent and expressed faith in the CBI probe. A video and a Facebook post purportedly made by Singh, in which he sought a fair investigation into Rath's murder and named several persons as alleged conspirators, had also surfaced on social media.

 

CBI Investigation Progress

Officials said the CBI has already taken two other accused from Ballia district -- Naveen Kumar Singh of Thamhanpura village and Golu Singh alias Tiger of the Bansdih Road area -- to Kolkata on transit remand. Another accused, Raj Kumar Singh of the Rasra area, had been arrested earlier and taken to Kolkata. With the latest development, four persons from Ballia district have so far come under the CBI's scanner in the Rath murder investigation. Rath was shot dead in West Bengal on May 6, two days after the assembly election results were announced. The case was handed over to the CBI.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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