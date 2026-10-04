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DGCA Deputy Director Arrested By CBI In Bribery Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 04, 2026 20:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended a deputy director from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in connection with a bribery case, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within regulatory bodies.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • CBI arrested a DGCA deputy director over an alleged bribery case.
  • The arrest occurred in Tamil Nadu, with plans for transit remand to New Delhi.
  • An FIR was registered after the agency received inputs on bribe demands.

The CBI has arrested a deputy director of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said on Sunday.

The arrest was made in Tamil Nadu and the agency will approach the court seeking transit remand of the accused officer to bring him to the national capital for questioning, they said.

 

The agency had received inputs about the alleged bribe demand following which an FIR was registered, the officials said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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