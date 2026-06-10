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Home  » News » CBI Arrests Delhi Police Inspector, DGCA Official Under Scanner For Rs 3 Crore Bribe

CBI Arrests Delhi Police Inspector, DGCA Official Under Scanner For Rs 3 Crore Bribe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 13:44 IST

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The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended a Delhi Police Crime Branch Inspector and a middleman, with a senior DGCA official also under scrutiny, for allegedly demanding a substantial Rs 3 crore bribe to manipulate an ongoing fake drug manufacturing investigation.

Key Points

  • CBI arrested Delhi Police Crime Branch Inspector Pradeep Singh and a middleman, Rajkumar, in a bribery case.
  • The accused allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore to influence a CBI investigation against businessman N Raja in a fake drug manufacturing case.
  • A senior DGCA regional director is also under scanner for facilitating a meeting and demanding a bribe.
  • Rs 24.70 lakh cash was recovered during the trap operation.
  • The businessman paid Rs 1 crore via hawala, with portions distributed among the accused.

The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police Crime Branch Inspector for allegedly demanding Rs 3 crore to "influence" the agency's ongoing investigation against a Puducherry-based businessman in a fake drug manufacturing case, officials said on Wednesday. The role of a senior public servant, understood to be a "regional director of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)", is also under scanner, they said.

CBI Trap Nabs Corrupt Officials

Crime Branch Inspector Pradeep Singh and a middleman, Rajkumar, were caught after the CBI laid a trap on Monday evening. Cash worth Rs 24.70 lakh was recovered from them, officials said. The agency has registered an FIR against Singh, Rajkumar and businessman N Raja.

 

According to officials, the CBI had booked Raja in a fake drug manufacturing case earlier this year. Desperate for relief, the businessman got in touch with Singh, who assured him that he would be able to influence the probe. Singh even arranged a meeting with a senior public servant, "identified as a regional director of the DGCA", in Aerocity.

During the meeting, the public servant promised Raja "a favourable investigation" by using his personal influence over CBI officials and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 crore, with Rs 1.5 crore to be paid upfront. The businessman arranged Rs 1 crore through a hawala transaction, which was paid to Singh, who in turn handed over Rs 50 lakh to another middleman, Prabhat, who was known to the suspect public servant, officials said. "Accused Pradeep Kumar Singh kept the remaining Rs 25 lakh in his office. Thereafter, on June 8, 2026, accused Rajkumar and Pradeep Kumar Singh were apprehended," an official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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