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CBI Nabs Hospital Doctor, Staffer In Rs 1 Lakh Bribe Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 21, 2026 20:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The CBI has arrested a medicine specialist and a contractual staffer from Delhi's Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe to manipulate tender processes, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public services.

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Key Points

  • The CBI apprehended a medicine specialist and a contractual staffer at Delhi's Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital on Wednesday.
  • They were allegedly caught taking a Rs 1 lakh bribe related to tender matters.
  • The doctor, who was also the nodal officer for outsourcing, sought the bribe to prevent tender cancellation and ensure timely bill clearance.
  • The agency registered the case on Wednesday and caught the doctor red-handed on October 21.
  • Both accused have been apprehended and are currently being interrogated by the agency.

The CBI has apprehended a medicine specialist at Delhi's Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital and a contractual staffer for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh in bribe to favour a complainant in tender-related matters, officials said on Wednesday.

CBI Investigation Details

The doctor, who was also the nodal officer for outsourcing in the hospital's medicine department, allegedly sought the bribe to ensure that an awarded tender was not cancelled, bills were cleared on time, and red flags were not raised in the complainant's file, an official statement said.

 

The agency registered the case on Wednesday against the specialist, posted at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura.

The CBI on October 21 caught the doctor red-handed accepting the bribe through a contractual supervisor working as a nursing orderly, it said.

Both accused have been apprehended and are being interrogated, the agency said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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