CGST Superintendent Arrested By CBI For Rs 2 Lakh Bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a CGST and Central Excise Superintendent in Bhopal for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe, uncovering a significant corruption case.

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Key Points The CBI arrested a CGST and Central Excise Superintendent in Bhopal on Sunday for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe.

Rajesh Kumar was accused of demanding Rs 2 lakh per month from a Bhopal-based firm's proprietor on Saturday.

The bribe was allegedly for not intercepting vehicles carrying scrap material and not obstructing the complainant's business.

Searches at Kumar's residences in Bhopal and Kanpur yielded Rs 72.50 lakh in cash and property documents.

The CBI successfully laid a trap and caught Kumar red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a superintendent of the CGST and Central Excise Commissionerate in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe, an official said on Sunday.

CBI Nabs Corrupt Official

Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Preventive Branch (Headquarters), was arrested after a case was registered against him over allegations that he had demanded Rs 2 lakh per month from the proprietor of a Bhopal-based firm on Saturday, the agency said in a statement.

Searches at his residences in Bhopal and Kanpur led to the recovery of Rs 72.50 lakh in cash as well as documents related to immovable property, it added.

The accused allegedly demanded money in return for not intercepting vehicles carrying scrap material and not obstructing the complainant's scrap business, the CBI said.

The agency laid a trap and caught Kumar red-handed while he was accepting Rs 2 lakh, it said, adding further probe into the case is underway.