J&K Bribery Scandal: CBI Nabs Agriculture Officer For Subsidy Demands

The Central Bureau of Investigation has made significant arrests in Jammu and Kashmir, apprehending a sub-divisional agriculture officer and two accomplices in a bribery case linked to the release of agricultural subsidies.

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Key Points The CBI arrested a Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO) and two others in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrests are linked to a bribery case concerning the release of a subsidy under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

The accused SDAO allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a complainant.

CBI laid a trap, catching an agricultural extension assistant and a private individual red-handed accepting Rs 15,000.

The SDAO was subsequently arrested from his residence following the trap.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a sub-divisional agriculture officer (SDAO) and two others in connection with a bribery case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The case was registered following allegations that the accused SDAO demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a complainant for releasing a subsidy under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), the officials said.

CBI Uncovers Bribery In Agriculture Subsidy Scheme

According to the CBI, the accused officer had directed the complainant to hand over the bribe amount either to the agricultural extension assistant or to a private person.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the agricultural extension assistant and the private individual red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

The accused SDAO was later arrested from his residence, the investigation agency said.