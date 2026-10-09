Long Hunt Ends: CBI Arrests Fake Currency Fugitive

The Central Bureau of Investigation has successfully apprehended Mohd Ismail Sheikh, a long-sought absconder involved in fake Indian currency note (FICN) cases, after a 14-year pursuit.

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Key Points The CBI arrested Mohd Ismail Sheikh, an absconder in fake Indian currency note (FICN) cases.

Sheikh had been on the run for more than 14 years.

He was allegedly involved in using and exchanging counterfeit Rs 1,000 notes in Puducherry.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Mohd Ismail Sheikh, an absconder wanted in fake Indian currency note (FICN) cases, after more than 14 years on the run, officials said.

Sheikh was allegedly involved in using and exchanging counterfeit Rs 1,000 notes in Puducherry, they said.