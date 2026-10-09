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Long Hunt Ends: CBI Arrests Fake Currency Fugitive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 09, 2026 20:18 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has successfully apprehended Mohd Ismail Sheikh, a long-sought absconder involved in fake Indian currency note (FICN) cases, after a 14-year pursuit.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The CBI arrested Mohd Ismail Sheikh, an absconder in fake Indian currency note (FICN) cases.
  • Sheikh had been on the run for more than 14 years.
  • He was allegedly involved in using and exchanging counterfeit Rs 1,000 notes in Puducherry.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Mohd Ismail Sheikh, an absconder wanted in fake Indian currency note (FICN) cases, after more than 14 years on the run, officials said.

Sheikh was allegedly involved in using and exchanging counterfeit Rs 1,000 notes in Puducherry, they said.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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cbi arrestfake currencyficn casemohd ismail sheikhpuducherry crime

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