Principal Caught Red-Handed In Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended the principal of an Eklavya Model Residential School in Odisha's Nuapada district in an alleged bribery case, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

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Key Points The CBI apprehended the principal of an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Nuapada, Odisha, on Thursday.

The principal was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 for recommending a woman's service extension as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM).

After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs 12,000 from the complainant.

The agency laid a trap on October 7 and caught the principal red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe.

Further investigation in the bribery case is currently underway.

The CBI has apprehended the principal of an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Odisha's Nuapada district in an alleged bribery case, officials said on Thursday.

CBI Registers Case Against Principal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on Wednesday against the accused following allegations that he demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a woman for recommending her name for extension of her service as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) at the EMRS, Nuapada, an official statement said.

"After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs 12,000 from the complainant," the statement said.

The agency laid a trap on October 7 and caught the principal red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe of Rs 12,000 from the complainant, it said.

The accused has been apprehended, the CBI said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.