Karnataka activists tear up Vijay's Jana Nayagan posters over Cauvery order

Protests are escalating across Karnataka, particularly in Mandya and Mysuru, as activists vehemently oppose the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's directive to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu amidst severe drought conditions.

IMAGE: Protests in Mandya, Karnataka included tearing film posters and stopping a movie screening, July 30, 2026. Photograph: Screen Grab from @ANI/X

Key Points Kannada activists are protesting the CWRC's order to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Activists and farmers cite severe drinking water scarcity and lack of water for livestock in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced the state would appeal the CWRC's directive and seek immediate legal relief.

The CM has invited his Tamil Nadu counterpart to inspect Cauvery reservoirs to witness the drought situation.

Kannada activists intensified their protest in Mandya against the CWRC direction to Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

During the protest, they tore posters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's film Jana Nayagan.

The protesters urged the state government not to bow to pressure and release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Protesters Disrupt Film Screening And Block Highway

At Gurushri Cinema, where Jana Nayagan was being screened, the activists laid siege to the theatre, held talks with the management and demanded that the screening be stopped.

The management subsequently agreed to cancel it. The protesters tore down posters of the film outside the theatre and raised slogans against the CWRC's directive.

They submitted a memorandum to the state government through the deputy commissioner (district collector), urging it not to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and expressing support for the farmers' agitation in Mandya.

Karnataka Faces Severe Water Scarcity

One of the protesters said, "Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, please tell them (the authorities concerned) that we don't even have drinking water, nor do we have water for our livestock.

"People are in a desperate situation. Request them to give us some more time."

He said the people of Mandya district had always stood at the forefront in championing Karnataka's cause.

"Please convince them on our behalf. We are placing our trust in you. We request you to intervene personally and ensure that this is resolved," the protester said.

The protesters warned that Karnataka could not spare "even a drop" of Cauvery water, given the drinking water crisis in the state, and said the agitation would intensify if the government went ahead with releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

They argued that Karnataka's prevailing water situation, particularly the drinking water crisis, must be factored in before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's directive is implemented.

Widespread Protests And Government Response

Another group of protesters staged a road blockade near the Sir M Visvesvaraya statue on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, disrupting vehicular movement and causing traffic congestion.

The police detained the protesters and took them into preventive custody to restore normal traffic.

In Mysuru, protesters staged a demonstration at Agrahara Circle with empty jugs, demanding that Cauvery water not be released to Tamil Nadu under any circumstances.

They shouted slogans against the CWRC and warned of intensifying their protests if the water was released.

State would appeal directive, CM had said

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had said on Wednesday that the state would appeal against the direction to release Cauvery water, adding that his government was preparing its legal response and would seek immediate relief through the appropriate forum.

The chief minister has invited his Tamil Nadu counterpart to visit the Cauvery reservoirs to see for himself the prevailing water scarcity due to the extreme drought.

The CWRC on Tuesday ordered the release of 3,500 cusecs of water for 15 days, which will give Tamil Nadu around four TMC of water.