Tamil Nadu moves SC over Cauvery water share by Karnataka

Tamil Nadu has escalated the long-standing Cauvery water dispute by filing a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking its rightful share of water from neighbouring Karnataka amidst allegations of insufficient release.

IMAGE: The Cauvery river in Karnataka.



Key Points Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court over the Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka.

The state alleges insufficient water release from Karnataka, despite CWRC directives.

Karnataka's reservoirs hold 77.537 TMC, indicating capacity to release Tamil Nadu's share.

Tamil Nadu claims its due share should be 26.954 TMC, significantly more than the 4.536 TMC allocated by CWMA.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay directed the legal action to secure Tamil Nadu's rightful water share.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday moved the Supreme Court over the Cauvery dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, saying the quantum allocated to it by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) as well as that released by its neighbour was less.

An official release in Chennai said the government filed a petition in the apex court on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who discussed the matter with senior advocates.

Allegations Of Insufficient Water Release

A Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting held on July 28 directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs for 15 days starting July 29, an order upheld by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) later.

However, the quantum of water realised at Biligundlu ranged between 158 and 550 cusecs from July 29 to August 2, it said.

As of August 3, the combined total storage in the reservoirs in Karnataka -- KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathy -- stood at 77.537 TMC and Karnataka would face no difficulty in releasing Tamil Nadu's due share proportionately.

Tamil Nadu's Demand And Legal Action

Following rains in the catchment areas in the KRS and Kabini dams in Karnataka recently and increased inflows, the proportionate water to be realised at Biligundlu (Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu) should be 26.954 TMC, it said.

"Accordingly, the Cauvery Water Management Authority order allocating 4.536 TMC is very less," the release added.

Karnataka has "failed" to release Tamil Nadu its due share of water and the quantum was 26.954 TMC, following which the CM directed the state to move the SC on the advice of senior advocates and secure a "due order", it added.

"On the direction of the chief minister, to find a solution to this issue and get Tamil Nadu's due share of water on time, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on August 3," the release added.