Cauvery row: Karnataka ordered to release 12,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu daily

Amidst a persistent dispute over river water sharing, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed the Karnataka government to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, a decision that precedes a crucial Supreme Court hearing on the matter.

IMAGE: A view of Mettur Dam. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

This directive comes amidst a long-standing dispute between the two southern states over river water sharing.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government on August 13, seeking immediate release of its share of Cauvery water.

Tamil Nadu alleges that Karnataka has failed to release the stipulated quantity of water as per previous directives.

The Tamil Nadu government claims the water quantity released by Karnataka is far less than required, especially in a rain-deficient year.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed the Karnataka government on Tuesday to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, amid a dispute between the two southern states over the sharing of the river water.

The direction was passed at a meeting of the CWRC chaired by Chairperson Vineet Gupta.

A meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is scheduled to be held later in the day.

Previous Directives and Allegations

The CWMA had directed Karnataka earlier as well to ensure the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The CWRC had, at its meeting on July 28, directed that Karnataka ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu for 15 days from July 29.

The CWMA subsequently upheld the order and directed Karnataka to comply with it.

However, Tamil Nadu has alleged that Karnataka has failed to release the stipulated quantity of water.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, the flow recorded at Biligundlu ranged between 158 cusecs and 550 cusecs between July 29 and August 2.

Supreme Court Intervention

The latest development comes amid Tamil Nadu's legal challenge over the issue.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on August 13 a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to Karnataka for the immediate release of its share of Cauvery water.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions made by the counsel representing Tamil Nadu that the state is not receiving its due share of Cauvery water in a rain-deficient year.

"We will list it for hearing on Thursday," the CJI said.

Tamil Nadu's Plea

The C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court on August 3, seeking directions to Karnataka for an immediate release of its allocated share of Cauvery water.

In its plea, Tamil Nadu has claimed that the quantum recommended by the CWRC as well as the actual quantity released by Karnataka is far less than what is required.