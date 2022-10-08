News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cattle smuggling: CBI files chargesheet against Mamata aide Anubrata in court

Cattle smuggling: CBI files chargesheet against Mamata aide Anubrata in court

October 08, 2022 10:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday submitted a 35-page chargesheet in a Central Bureau of Investigation court in Asansol against Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the agency in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mondal, currently in judicial remand, is lodged in Asansol correctional home.

The central agency submitted the chargesheet before special vacation judge Ratna Roy Biswas in the CBI court at Asansol.

 

The TMC's Birbhum district president was arrested on August 11 from his residence at Bolpur by a team of CBI sleuths for allegedly not cooperating in its investigation into the cattle smuggling case.

Mondal had skipped appearing before the CBI officers at its Nizam Palace office in Kolkata for questioning on several occasions prior to the arrest.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, made reference to deeds of 53 properties linked to Mondal, allegedly traced during the probe, apart from fixed deposits worth Rs 18 crore, sources said.

It also alleged that Mondal was involved in abetting and conspiring in smuggling of cattle, they said.

The CBI charged Mondal with abetment and criminal conspiracy and also under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, the agency sources said.

The agency also prayed for Mondal's custodial trial claiming that he is an influential person and may try to influence witnesses if granted bail, they said.

CBI is probing into the alleged cattle smuggling to Bangladesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
 
Print this article
Trinamool leader's bail rejected, custody extended
Trinamool leader's bail rejected, custody extended
Will Partha's arrest in SSC scam impact Mamata?
Will Partha's arrest in SSC scam impact Mamata?
Who's Anarul Hossain, TMC leader held in WB violence?
Who's Anarul Hossain, TMC leader held in WB violence?
HUL cuts prices of soaps, detergents after 2 years
HUL cuts prices of soaps, detergents after 2 years
11 killed, 24 hurt after bus catches fire in Nashik
11 killed, 24 hurt after bus catches fire in Nashik
Will iPhone 14 production cut hit Apple's India plans?
Will iPhone 14 production cut hit Apple's India plans?
Chandrayaan-2 detects sodium on moon for first time
Chandrayaan-2 detects sodium on moon for first time
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

CBI freezes TMC leader Mondal's FDs worth Rs 17cr

CBI freezes TMC leader Mondal's FDs worth Rs 17cr

With Mondal's arrest Mamata loses another confidant

With Mondal's arrest Mamata loses another confidant

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances