A 65-year-old Catholic priest in Mangaluru has been arrested for the second time under the POCSO Act, facing allegations of sexually assaulting a minor boy, highlighting ongoing concerns about child safety within religious institutions.

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Key Points A 65-year-old Catholic priest, Father Cyprian Pinto, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in May this year.

This marks the second arrest for Father Pinto under the POCSO Act; he has been remanded to judicial custody until December 2.

He was previously arrested on October 15 for alleged sexual harassment of a 14-year-old boy, released on bail, and that investigation is ongoing.

Police tracked his status and completed procedures after he reportedly tried to evade custody by citing health complications.

A 65-year-old Catholic priest was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy within the church premises, police said.

Second Arrest Under POCSO Act

Father Cyprian Pinto, the parish priest of a church here, who was arrested under the POCSO Act for the second time, has been remanded to judicial custody until December 2, they said.

The Pandeshwar Women Police Station registered a second FIR against him following a complaint that Pinto had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in May 13 this year, police said.

Police executed the arrest after intense scrutiny.

According to police sources, the accused had previously remained admitted in a hospital, citing health complications to evade immediate custody.

However, law enforcement authorities tracked his status, completed the procedures, produced him before the court and sent him to judicial custody.

Weeks before the second complaint was registered against him, another case was registered against the same priest at the Mangaluru South Police Station on October 15, based on allegations of sexual harassment of a 14-year-old boy.

In that case, the priest was arrested and produced before a court on October 18. He was remanded to judicial custody until October 30 and was subsequently released on bail. The investigation into that case is continuing.