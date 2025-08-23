Cases filed against 'Marwari go back' protesters in Hyderabad

The Osmania University police here have booked cases against several persons who held protests with the 'Marwari go back' slogan.

The cases were booked against eleven people on charges of promoting enmity between different groups.

The accused were allegedly involved in calling for a bandh on Friday and holding protests, including by burning a tyre.

The protests, with the slogan of 'Marwari go back', were triggered following some Marwari people allegedly beating up an individual at Secunderabad here recently, police sources said on Saturday.

In a related incident, Shyam P, who is active on social media, was taken into preventive custody by Suraram police here over the same issue and later released on Friday.

He was detained as part of measures to prevent law and order issues, police said.