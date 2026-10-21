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2 cases against CJP's Ranka, Das transferred to Crime Branch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra October 21, 2026 12:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police has escalated its investigation into Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by transferring another case to the Crime Branch, following their detention for trespassing at Jantar Mantar.

Case against CJP leaders transferred to Crime Branch

IMAGE: CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appear before the Mandir Marg Police Station for the bail hearing, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police has transferred a second case against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch.
  • The Crime Branch is now investigating two cases against the CJP leaders, including one transferred on Monday.
  • Das, Ranka, and 12 others were detained on October 13 for trespassing at Jantar Mantar, a denotified protest site.
  • Two FIRs were registered following the incident, and all 14 individuals were detained.
  • Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on October 14, which was extended by two days on Monday.

Delhi Police has transferred another case registered against Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch, sources said.

CJP Leaders Face Multiple Cases

The Crime Branch will now investigate two cases against the CJP leaders.

The other case linked to Das and Ranka allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area was transferred to the Crime Branch on Monday.

 

According to Delhi Police, on October 13, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a designated protest site, by trespassing through private premises.

Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and tried to stop them.

All 14 people were detained and two FIRs were registered.

Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on October 14 by a Special Executive Magistrate for breaching peace bonds.

Their judicial custody was extended by two days on Monday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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