Police in Beed, Maharashtra, have registered a case against four individuals, including the groom and his parents, under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act following the illegal marriage of a 13-year-old girl.

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Key Points Police in Beed, Maharashtra, have registered a case against four persons, including the groom and his parents, for the marriage of a 13-year-old girl.

The case was filed under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act after the victim's mother complained to the Child Helpline.

The minor girl, aged 13 years and one month, was married off on November 17 in Dharur tehsil.

The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Beed following the registration of the case.

No arrests have been made in connection with the child marriage case, and further investigation is underway.

Police have registered a case against four persons including the groom and his parents under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act following the marriage of a 13-year-old girl in Dharur tehsil of the district.

Child Marriage Case Registered In Beed

The victim's mother had lodged a complaint regarding her minor daughter's marriage with the Child Helpline in Beed, a police official said.

The Child Helpline office then directed the Village Development Officer of the Telgaon Gram Panchayat -- under whose limits the marriage took place -- to register an offence in the matter, he said.

As per the complaint filed by Telgaon Gram Panchayat officer Pranita Nimonkar, the girl, aged 13 years and one month, was married off on November 17.

She was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Beed after the case was registered. No arrests have been made in the case. Further investigation is underway, the official said.