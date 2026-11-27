The Supreme Court is addressing allegations of "aggravated contempt" against the Tamil Nadu government by the ASI for failing to comply with an order to light the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed Deepathoon pillar, highlighting the judiciary's firm stance on its directives.

FILE IMAGE: A visual of the lit 'Karthigai Deepam' at Uchi Pillaiyar Deepa Mandapam on Thirupparankundram hill, in Madurai, November 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The ASI accused the Tamil Nadu government of "aggravated contempt" for preventing its officials from accessing the Deepathoon pillar for Karthigai Deepam.

The Supreme Court stated its orders cannot be diluted and warned against creating constitutional chaos.

The Tamil Nadu government apologised to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, blaming temple authorities for the non-compliance.

The Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam on November 24, not at the disputed Deepathoon pillar as ordered by the SC.

The Supreme Court is confining its hearing to the non-compliance of its November 20 order.

The ASI told the Supreme Court on Friday that the Tamil Nadu government committed "aggravated contempt" by not allowing its officials to go near the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed Deepathoon pillar, with the top court making it clear that its orders could not be diluted.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said it would set right anybody trying to create constitutional chaos.

ASI Alleges 'Aggravated Contempt'

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Archaeological Survey of India, told the bench that the ASI was informed by the temple trustees that no instruction regarding their entry was received from higher officials.

"The ASI team was halted at a certain point by the local police at 3 pm and was not permitted to go near the lamp," Mehta said.

"My respectful submission is... this is a case of aggravated contempt and administrative arrogance. The government has been opposing from the beginning," the SG said.

Mehta submitted that the lamp should be lit at Deepathoon before the contemnors were heard.

"My request on behalf of the ASI is that, in view of the admitted position that the order is not complied with. Before the contemnors are heard, they should purge themselves of contempt by ensuring the lamp is lit.

"The way in which police had functioned leaves nothing to be said. There are videos available which show the entire premises was packed by police. My request is please ensure that ... (some) other agency monitors this," he said.

Arguments From Both Sides

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the Madurai Collector, contradicted Mehta's submission and said that ASI officials were consulted and multiple meetings were held with them.

He said the top court should first decide whether any prima facie contempt was committed.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the Madurai Police Commissioner, told the court that over 5,000 personnel were deployed to ensure no breach of law and order took place and prohibitory orders were passed.

"We will see whether you are shedding real or crocodile tears," the bench told the Madurai Police Commissioner.

Court Focuses On Non-Compliance

As the hearing commenced, the top court clarified that it would not go into the main matter and would confine itself to the non-compliance of its November 20 order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon as a one-time measure on November 24.

The court was hearing contempt petitions and other applications on the controversy surrounding the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon pillar.

Senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar, appearing for contempt petitioner Karthikeyan, submitted that the Tamil Nadu government had decided at the outset that it would not permit the lighting of the lamp and the preliminary report submitted by them was like a confession.

"The Collector was also to consult the ASI in this regard. The onus has been completely let down. The preliminary report is like a confession. They did everything except for the lamp being lit. The only reason is the board of trustees not giving permission. The board has never contested the matter. They are bound by the order of the court," he said.

The hearing is underway.

Tamil Nadu Government Apologises

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the top court over the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for it.

Despite the apex court's permission, the Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram on November 24 and not at Deepathoon.