X Under Investigation for Allegedly Defamatory AI Video Targeting PM and ECI

Kerala Police have launched an investigation into social media platform X and one of its user accounts for allegedly circulating a defamatory AI-generated video targeting the Prime Minister and the Election Commission of India, raising concerns about misinformation and election integrity.

Key Points Kerala Police cyber wing files case against X and a user account for circulating a potentially defamatory AI-generated video.

The video allegedly depicts the Prime Minister and the Election Commission of India in a misleading manner.

Authorities believe the content could undermine constitutional bodies and impact fair elections.

The case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram, and an investigation is underway.

The cyber wing of Kerala police has registered a case against social media platform X and one of its handles for circulating an AI-generated video allegedly depicting the PM and ECI in a "misleading and defamatory manner".

Police, in a statement, said the allegedly defamatory content was brought to its notice through official channels, including the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"Upon verification, it was assessed that the material had the potential to mislead the public, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies, and adversely impact the conduct of free and fair elections," it said.

It said that a case was registered against the X (Twitter) account "Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju)," and others -- which includes X Corp -- at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram City, late Wednesday night and an investigation has been commenced to ascertain culpability and take action in accordance with law.