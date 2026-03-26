HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » X Under Investigation for Allegedly Defamatory AI Video Targeting PM and ECI

X Under Investigation for Allegedly Defamatory AI Video Targeting PM and ECI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 26, 2026 11:17 IST

Kerala Police have launched an investigation into social media platform X and one of its user accounts for allegedly circulating a defamatory AI-generated video targeting the Prime Minister and the Election Commission of India, raising concerns about misinformation and election integrity.

Key Points

  • Kerala Police cyber wing files case against X and a user account for circulating a potentially defamatory AI-generated video.
  • The video allegedly depicts the Prime Minister and the Election Commission of India in a misleading manner.
  • Authorities believe the content could undermine constitutional bodies and impact fair elections.
  • The case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram, and an investigation is underway.

The cyber wing of Kerala police has registered a case against social media platform X and one of its handles for circulating an AI-generated video allegedly depicting the PM and ECI in a "misleading and defamatory manner".

Police, in a statement, said the allegedly defamatory content was brought to its notice through official channels, including the Election Commission of India (ECI).

 

"Upon verification, it was assessed that the material had the potential to mislead the public, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies, and adversely impact the conduct of free and fair elections," it said.

It said that a case was registered against the X (Twitter) account "Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju)," and others -- which includes X Corp -- at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram City, late Wednesday night and an investigation has been commenced to ascertain culpability and take action in accordance with law.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

SC notice to BJP's Assam unit over 'Muslim takeover' video on X
SC notice to BJP's Assam unit over 'Muslim takeover' video on X
FIR over Cong's AI video on Modi and his mother
FIR over Cong's AI video on Modi and his mother
EC asked X to remove post on electoral bonds: Cong
EC asked X to remove post on electoral bonds: Cong
X to be held responsible for content by AI tool Grok: Govt sources
X to be held responsible for content by AI tool Grok: Govt sources
X user booked over deepfake video of Ranveer Singh
X user booked over deepfake video of Ranveer Singh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

webstory image 2

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 3

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

WATCH: Akshay Kumar in a Fun Mood, Teases Paparazzi0:53

WATCH: Akshay Kumar in a Fun Mood, Teases Paparazzi

Mandira Bedi spotted at Mumbai airport0:54

Mandira Bedi spotted at Mumbai airport

'Kids, Sit Down!' Jaya Bachchan's Fiery Rajya Sabha Moment Goes Viral1:23

'Kids, Sit Down!' Jaya Bachchan's Fiery Rajya Sabha...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO