Case against woman for raising slogans targeting Modi transferred to Delhi

Discover how a Zero FIR filed in Noida against a woman for alleged objectionable slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Jantar Mantar protest has been transferred to Delhi Police for a comprehensive investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

IMAGE: CJP protest at Jantar Mantar earlier this month. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points A Zero FIR was registered in Noida against a woman for alleged objectionable slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident occurred during a CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar concerning the NEET paper leak.

The complaint states the remarks were abusive, lowered the PM's dignity, and could disturb public peace.

The case, filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, has been transferred to Delhi Police for jurisdiction.

Delhi Police will examine the FIR, seek legal opinion, and conduct the investigation strictly according to law.

A Zero FIR registered in Noida against a woman over alleged objectionable slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar has been transferred to Delhi for further investigation, an officer aware of the matter said on Friday.

The FIR was registered on July 29 on a complaint alleging that the woman used abusive language against Modi during the demonstration held over the NEET paper leak on July 23.

According to the complaint, the alleged remarks lowered the dignity of the office of the prime minister and had the potential to create enmity in society and disturb public peace.

Delhi Police To Investigate Transferred FIR

The case has been registered under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (public mischief) and 356(1) (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as a Zero FIR and has now been transferred to Delhi Police, which has jurisdiction over the area where the alleged incident took place.

A senior Delhi Police officer, requesting anonymity, said the police will examine the contents of the Zero FIR, discuss the matter internally and seek legal opinion before deciding the future course of the investigation after receiving the FIR copy.

"The investigation will be conducted strictly in accordance with the law and all prescribed guidelines," the officer said.

A source said that the transferred FIR would come to Parliament Street Police Station.