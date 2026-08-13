Case against Tamil Nadu teacher who caned, injured 10 female students

A government school teacher in Tamil Nadu is now facing serious legal charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Juvenile Justice Act after allegedly caning 10 female students, leaving them with severe hand injuries and unable to write their crucial exams.

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Key Points A 44-year-old government school teacher allegedly caned 10 Class 10 female students, causing severe hand injuries.

The incident occurred at a Government Higher Secondary School in VK Pudur, Tenkasi district, after the teacher was angered by noise.

Injured students required medical attention, with one student hospitalised for three days, and were unable to sit for exams due to swelling.

A formal complaint by a student's mother led to a police case against the teacher, Thenmaria Suganthi.

The teacher faces charges under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A case has been registered against a 44-year-old government school teacher in Tamil Nadu for allegedly beating 10 Class 10 female students with a cane, leaving them with severe hand injuries and unable to write their exams, the police said on August 13, Thursday.

The incident took place at a Government Higher Secondary School in VK Pudur near Surandai in Tenkasi district on July 20.

Teacher's Actions Lead To Legal Charges

According to the police, the accused, identified as Thenmaria Suganthi, was conducting a Class 11 session when she became enraged by noise emanating from an adjacent Class 10 room. She subsequently entered that classroom and severely caned the students there.

Around 10 students sustained severe injuries to their hands and required immediate medical attention.

The injured students were treated at the VK Pudur Government Hospital and local private facilities.

Pavithra, one of the students was transferred to the Tenkasi Government Hospital, where she remained an inpatient for three days, the officials said.

Due to persistent swelling in their hands, the injured students were unable to attend school or appear for their exams.

Following this, Pavithra's mother, Rajathi, submitted a formal complaint to the district collector.

Based on the complaint, the Veerakeralampudur police registered a case against the teacher under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt, along with relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.