Politician's Son Booked For Molestation, Assault, Property Seizure

A case has been registered against Sushil Karad, son of controversial politician Walmik Karad, and two others in Solapur following a High Court order, for alleged molestation, assault, and property seizure at a woman's house in Beed.

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Key Points Sushil Karad, son of politician Walmik Karad, and two others face charges of molestation, assault, and property seizure in Beed.

The incident allegedly occurred in 2024, with the FIR registered on Friday by Solapur's MIDC Police following a High Court directive.

Accused reportedly barged into the victim's house, molested her, assaulted family members at gunpoint, and seized land, jewellery, and six vehicles.

The victim approached the High Court after local police initially failed to register her complaint.

No arrests have been made yet, and further investigation is underway.

A case has been registered against Sushil Karad, son of controversial politician Walmik Karad, and two others for allegedly entering a woman's house in Beed, assaulting her family members, molesting her, and seizing their property.

High Court Intervention Leads To FIR

While the incident allegedly took place in 2024, MIDC Police in Solapur on Friday registered the case following a High Court order, police said. The woman currently lives in Solapur.

"We registered an FIR at the MIDC police station and transferred the case to the Parli Vaidyanath police station in Beed district," said a senior official of Solapur police.

Besides Sushil Karad, the other two accused were identified as Anil Munde and Gopi Ganje. No arrest has been made yet.

Walmik Karad, an aide of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was arrested last year in connection with the brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

In the present case, Sushil Karad and his two accomplices are accused of barging into the complainant woman's house, molesting her, assaulting her family members at gunpoint and threatening to kill them.

"The accused also forcibly took possession of a plot of land and gold jewellery belonging to the victim's family. They also illegally seized six vehicles owned by the victim," a police official said, citing the complaint.

As the local police initially did not register a case, the victim had approached the High Court.

Further investigation is underway, the official said.