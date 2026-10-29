Police Case Against Credit Firms After Man's Suicide In Latur

Latur police have registered a case against officials from four credit firms, including Equitas Bank and Shriram Finance, following the alleged suicide of a farm labourer due to relentless loan repayment harassment.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Police in Latur, Maharashtra, have registered a case against officials of four credit firms.

The case follows the alleged suicide of farm labourer Dattatraya Suryakant Kumbhar on Monday afternoon.

Kumbhar was reportedly harassed for loan repayment by officials from Equitas Bank, Shriram Finance, Ring loan app, and HDB Financial Services.

The accused are booked under Section 108 of the BNS for allegedly abetting his suicide through mental harassment.

Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

The Shirur Anantpal police in the district have registered a case against officials of four credit firms after a man allegedly ended his life due to harassment for loan repayment.

Investigation Underway

Dattatraya Suryakant Kumbhar, a farm labourer, was found hanging at his house in Rani Ankulga village on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

Based on a complaint filed by his wife, a case was registered against officials and employees associated with Equitas Bank, Shriram Finance, the Ring loan app and HDB Financial Services under Section 108 of the BNS.

The accused allegedly repeatedly pressured Kumbhar for loan repayment and subjected him to mental harassment, thereby abetting his suicide, the police official said.

Further probe was on, he said.