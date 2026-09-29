'Carnage': SC on 10x markup on cancer drugs, bats for 16pc margin

The Supreme Court has voiced serious concerns over the "carnage" of exorbitant drug markups, particularly for cancer medicines, and urged the Centre to implement a uniform 16% margin and address unethical hospital practices.

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Key Points The Supreme Court strongly condemned the 10-fold markup on cancer drugs by hospitals, labelling it "carnage" and "broad daylight dacoity."

The court urged the Centre to consider a uniform 16% margin on all medicines to prevent overpricing and benefit taxpayers.

Concerns were raised about corporate hospitals mandating patients to purchase medicines from their own chemists, hindering access to more affordable options.

The bench highlighted that pharma companies might not be the primary beneficiaries of these markups, suggesting private hospitals are gaining significantly.

The court is hearing petitions seeking stricter price control under the DPCO and action against unethical overpricing and non-prescription of generic medicines.

"This is carnage," the Supreme Court on Tuesday said while voicing its concern over a steep markup of 10 times on cancer drugs by hospitals and batted for a uniform 16 per cent margin on all medicines.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the Centre to look into the issue of hospitals mandating the purchase of medicines from their chemists and said it is the common man who suffers from this system.

Supreme Court Slams Exorbitant Drug Markups

"This is carnage. Plain and simple. The cancer drug is priced at an MRP of Rs 27,000 despite being supplied to retailers for Rs 2,700.

"Corporate hospitals don't spare anyone. They won't allow even the dead body to be taken out. The pharma sector is not bothered," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre.

The bench was hearing petitions concerning regulation of medicine prices, generic prescriptions and controls on medical devices under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

At the outset, Mehta said they need to find a way out and some balance has to be created.

Justice Mehta said, "Why this distinction? Essential or non-essential does not matter? Why not keep a 16 per cent margin on MRP of everything?

"Think about what happens. Ultimately, the result is that the taxpayers suffer. In corporate hospitals, the MRP of an essential cancer drug was Rs 27,000 when the price to retailer (PTR) was Rs 2,700. Just see the difference."

Hospitals Mandating In-House Pharmacy Purchases

The solicitor general said that he needed to discuss with the officials and agreed that the issue requires attention.

Justice Mehta went on and said the government should also look into the issue that many corporate hospitals mandate that one has to buy from their chemist or from "so and so pharmacy" and if the patient gets it from outside, then they are not assuring treatment.

"If that patient is taking treatment under a government scheme, who reimburses? The taxpayer does. So why not uniform criteria?

"DPCO says 16 per cent margin. Every medicine is covered under the Essential Commodities Act. We don't know why they are asked to fix prices like this," he said.

Justice Mehta further told the solicitor general that if one gets a pharmacist who is very humane and says that he will give the medicine to the needy for Rs 2,700, then the patient would start thinking whether the drug is genuine or spurious.

"The question is why this 10 times' markup? Where does this huge chunk of money go? Who is benefiting from it?

"Ultimately, the loser is the honest taxpayer. We will examine this issue thoroughly. This affects a large section of the society," the bench said, adding that first it is the pricing and then the ethical practices of medical practitioners.

Unethical Practices And Taxpayer Burden

Mehta added that pharma companies are not the gainers and it appears that the gainers are the private hospitals.

"Let me have a meeting with the officials. Give me two weeks," he submitted.

Justice Mehta said a simple statin, without combination, costs Rs 40 and with a combination of aspirin it is Rs 70.

"How is this happening? Corporate hospitals are industries. It is not a service at all. Why should the common man suffer all this?" the bench told the solicitor general.

The solicitor general submitted, "I am not saying the petitioners are wrong, but some way which balances equities will have to be found. As I understand, pharma companies are not the ones benefiting from it."

Petitions Seek Stricter Price Controls

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 12 and said it will hear the response of the Centre on the issue.

The top court was hearing two petitions including one by Kishan Chand Jain which highlight that while scheduled medicines face ceiling prices, the bulk of non-scheduled formulations, estimated at around 80 per cent or more by number and value in the market, allow manufacturers greater freedom in setting MRPs, subject to annual increase limits of 10 per cent.

On September 22, terming it a "broad daylight dacoity" against patients, the top court expressed shock over the overpricing of essential cancer medicines, noting that one drug carried an MRP of Rs 27,000 despite being supplied to retailers for Rs 2,700.

It questioned how the patients could be cheated like this and said, "It is very surprising that the authorities who are supposed to take action on this are silent."

One of the petitions sought a direction to authorities to make drug formulations more cost-effective by preventing alleged unethical overpricing of essential medicines by pharma companies and retailers.

It also sought directions to ensure strict price control under the DPCO, to prevent violations of the price-fixing mechanism in the drug supply chain and disproportionate profit-making by retailers through unfair trade practices.

The other plea has sought disciplinary action against medical practitioners for not prescribing generic medicines to patients.