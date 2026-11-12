Caretaker At Baghpat Children's Home Faces Charges Over Abuse

A caretaker at a children's home in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has been booked by police following serious allegations of mistreatment and assault by the children, prompting an official investigation into child safety.

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Key Points A case was registered on Thursday against a caretaker of a children's home in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Children at Kshitij Bal Evam Shishu Grih accused caretaker Ankita of misbehaving, scolding, threatening, and physically assaulting them during an inspection on Wednesday.

An inquiry by the district probation officer found the caretaker's conduct inappropriate, leading to an FIR.

Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the allegations of child mistreatment.

The administration has stated that negligence in ensuring the safety and proper care of children residing in childcare institutions would not be tolerated.

A case has been registered against a caretaker of a children's home in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district over allegations of mistreatment and assault of children residing there, officials said on Thursday.

Investigation Into Child Mistreatment Allegations

According to information released by the district information department, District Probation Officer Rahul Verma interacted with children during an inspection of Kshitij Bal Evam Shishu Grih, run by Gharaunda Welfare Society in Sarurpur Kalan village on Wednesday.

During the interaction, the children allegedly accused caretaker Ankita of misbehaving with them, scolding and threatening them, and physically assaulting them.

Subsequently, the district probation officer ordered an inquiry into the allegations. The caretaker's conduct was found to be inappropriate during the investigation, following which a case was registered against her at Baghpat police station, officials said.

Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

The administration said negligence in ensuring the safety and proper care of children residing in childcare institutions would not be tolerated.