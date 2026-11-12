Odisha Police Arrest Caretaker In Surat For Bhubaneswar Woman's Murder

Odisha Police have apprehended the caretaker accused of murdering a 76-year-old woman in Bhubaneswar and fleeing with her valuables, bringing a significant development in the case.

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Key Points Odisha Police arrested Balbhadra Maharana in Surat for the murder of 76-year-old Kunjalata Nanda in Bhubaneswar.

The accused, Maharana, was the victim's caretaker and allegedly fled with jewellery and valuables on November 3 after the murder.

Kunjalata Nanda, a widow, lived alone in her house, and her body was discovered on the morning of November 4 by her tenant.

Police used CCTV footage to identify the caretaker fleeing the scene on November 3.

Odisha Police arrested a man in Surat, who was accused of killing a 76-year-old woman at her residence here on the night of November 3, an officer said on Thursday.

The man, who used to look after the elderly woman living alone in Laxmisagar area of the Odisha capital, was being brought to the state on transit remand, he said.

Laxmisagar police arrested the accused, Balbhadra Maharana, on Wednesday in coordination with the authorities in the Gujarat city.

Victim's Background And Investigation

The deceased, identified as Kunjalata Nanda, widow of a forest officer, lived in one portion of her two-storey house, while a tenant lived in another, according to police.

Her two sons live in the US and Mumbai, while her two married daughters reside in different locations in Bhubaneswar.

On the morning of November 4, the tenant family found no response from the landlady to their repeated calls and doorbells. They informed the police, and it was subsequently found that the woman had been tied up and murdered, police said.

During examination of CCTV footage, the police found that the caretaker fled on a scooter with jewellery and other valuables on November 3 and has remained absconding since then.