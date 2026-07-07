How Minor Heart Issues Can Predict Alzheimer's Risk

A groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Neuroscience reveals that even minor cardiac dysfunction can serve as an early predictor for microscopic tissue degradation in brain regions closely associated with Alzheimer's disease, offering new avenues for neurological risk assessment.

Key Points Minor cardiac dysfunction can predict microscopic tissue degradation in brain areas linked to Alzheimer's disease.

The study found a link between heart issues, tissue damage, and poor long-term memory performance.

A lower ejection fraction, even without clinical heart failure, predicted greater gray matter mean diffusivity.

Increased mean diffusivity in Alzheimer's-vulnerable brain regions mediates the association between cardiac health and memory decline.

Tracking brain microstructural integrity offers a novel avenue for neurological risk stratification in patients with cardiac dysfunction.

Even a minor cardiac dysfunction could help predict tissue degradation at the microscopic level in brain regions closely linked to Alzheimer's disease, a study has found. The study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, explored the relationship between heart issues and cognitive function and found that the tissue damage accounted for the link between minor heart dysfunction and poor long-term memory performance.

Understanding The Heart-Brain Connection

"Tracking brain microstructural integrity offers a novel avenue for neurological risk stratification in patients with cardiac dysfunction," Xia Zhang, from Germany's Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences, said. Seventy three patients from the Leipzig Heart Study were tracked over the course of 3.5 years -- baseline cardiac assessments were followed by magnetic resonance imaging and cognitive testing after the study period.

Among all the participants, a lower ejection fraction -- percentage of blood pumped out by the heart's left ventricle with each heartbeat -- predicted a greater gray matter mean diffusivity in the future. The result held true for patients without clinical heart failure, suggesting that the heart dysfunction could act as an early-stage indicator, the study said. "Across all 73 participants, a lower baseline ejection fraction predicted greater future gray matter mean diffusivity even in patients without clinical heart failure, acting as an early-stage indicator," the authors wrote.

Implications For Alzheimer's Prevention

Further, an increased mean diffusivity in brain regions considered vulnerable to Alzheimer's disease -- specifically the cingulate and lingual gyri, which bridge visual processing with emotional and cognitive functions -- significantly mediated the association between cardiac health and subsequent memory performance, they said. "Cardiac dysfunction is associated with a predictable continuum of brain microstructural damage where conventional imaging previously failed," the authors said. "Crucially, this microstructural degradation mediates the link to memory decline, identifying brain microstructural integrity as a high-priority targets for upstream intervention aimed at preserving cognitive health," they wrote.