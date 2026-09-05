Car Thieves Killed in Assam Encounter After High-Speed Chase

Assam police engaged in a dramatic shootout near Sonapur, resulting in the deaths of two suspected inter-state vehicle thieves after a high-speed chase involving a stolen car from Guwahati.

IMAGE: The vehicle allegedly stolen from Guwahati's Fancy Bazar area. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two suspected vehicle thieves were killed in a shootout with Assam police near Sonapur following a high-speed chase.

The incident occurred after police were alerted about a stolen vehicle from Guwahati's Fancy Bazar.

The suspects rammed a police checkpoint and opened fire on the police, who retaliated, resulting in the deaths of Saidul Alom Laskar and Babu Singh.

A third suspect escaped into a forested area, prompting an ongoing search operation by the police.

Police recovered two pistols, ammunition, mobile phones, and vehicle theft equipment, suspecting the trio were part of an inter-state gang heading towards Meghalaya.

Two suspected vehicle thieves were killed in an exchange of fire with Assam police near Sonapur on Thursday, after a high-speed chase involving a vehicle allegedly stolen from Guwahati's Fancy Bazar area.

A third suspect escaped into a nearby forested area, prompting a search operation, police said.

The incident took place around 3 am at Marakdola under the Sonapur police station.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anurag Sarma, the officer in charge of Panbazar police station received information through emergency helpline 112 about the vehicle theft and alerted police stations along the suspected route.

"Later, the OC of Dispur received information that the stolen vehicle was heading towards Sonapur via Digaru.

"The OC of Panbazar followed the vehicle, while officers from Dispur and Sonapur police stations set up a naka (checkpoint) near the Marakdola forest camp," Sarma said.

Suspects Rammed Naka, Opened Fire

Police spotted the vehicle travelling at high speed during the naka checking.

"When we tried to stop it, they jumped the naka and rammed into a concrete pillar. When we approached the vehicle, they started firing indiscriminately. To protect ourselves, we returned fire, during which two persons were injured," Sarma said.

The injured suspects were taken to the nearest hospital, where they were declared dead.

The third suspect used the darkness and the adjoining forested area to flee, the officer said. Police were conducting searches to trace him.

IMAGE: Two pistols recovered by the police, one suspected to be locally made. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pistols, Ammunition Recovered

The deceased have been identified as Saidul Alom Laskar of Cachar and Babu Singh of Imphal, Manipur.

Police recovered two pistols, including one suspected to be locally made, two live rounds, mobile phones and equipment allegedly used for stealing vehicles from the vehicle.

Investigators suspect the trio were part of an inter-state vehicle theft gang and were allegedly taking the stolen vehicle towards Meghalaya.

'Veteran' Thief Among Those Killed

Police said Laskar was a 'veteran' thief with a long criminal record.

"He is involved in over 30 cases related to vehicle theft and dacoity in Assam and neighbouring states.

"Babu Singh also has cases registered against him, but we are investigating the details," Sarma said.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff