Car racing turns fatal in Delhi as speeding vehicle kills auto driver

A tragic road accident in southeast Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar has claimed the life of a 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver after an allegedly speeding car rammed into his vehicle, prompting a police investigation into the fatal crash.

IMAGE: A view of the car after the alleged accident in Sukhdev Vihar, New Delhi, September 26, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, Mohammed Kalam, died in a fatal road accident in southeast Delhi.

An allegedly speeding car rammed into Kalam's auto-rickshaw and a cycle rickshaw in Sukhdev Vihar.

Another individual, Mohammed Bablu, sustained injuries in the tragic incident.

Eyewitness accounts suggest two cars were racing, and the occupants of the crashing vehicle fled the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the Delhi road accident, with the deceased's body sent for post-mortem.

A 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed and another man injured after an allegedly speeding car rammed into two vehicles in southeast Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area on Saturday morning, the police said.

Details Of The Fatal Accident

The incident took place at around 7 am, and a PCR call regarding the accident was received at 7.15 am, they said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Kalam, a resident of New Friends Colony, whose auto-rickshaw was involved in the accident.

The injured man was identified as Mohammed Bablu, a resident of the area near Sukhdev Vihar metro station.

According to preliminary information, the car allegedly first rammed into an auto-rickshaw before hitting a cycle rickshaw.

A tea seller present about 10 to 20 metres from the spot had earlier told the police that two cars were allegedly racing when one of them was out of control and crashed into the vehicles.

He also claimed that four people got out of the car after the accident and fled the spot in the other car.

Both the car and the auto-rickshaw were found at the spot, while a crime team inspected the scene, the police said.

Kalam was taken to the Escorts Hospital, where he was declared dead, and his body is being shifted to AIIMS for a post-mortem examination.

Investigation into the case is underway, the police said.