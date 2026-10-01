'Captain Machchhar's muscle memory averted disaster'

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is being celebrated as a hero for his extraordinary courage and 'muscle memory' that enabled him to avert a Flydubai flight tragedy, saving 174 lives after being stabbed by his co-pilot.

IMAGE: A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on September 30, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Key Points Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot, heroically averted a Flydubai flight crash after being stabbed by his co-pilot.

His friend, Dr. Jinit Shah, suggests 'muscle memory' from extensive training enabled him to handle the emergency despite injuries.

Machchhar's quick decision-making and experience as a pilot trainer were crucial in saving 174 lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Captain Machchhar's immense courage and unwavering resolve, calling him a national hero.

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, hailed as a hero for fighting off the co-pilot trying to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was able to avert a tragedy because of 'muscle memory' even after being stabbed, according to his friend and neighbour, who is a doctor.

The Heroic Act And Its Aftermath

"Smit is a really nice person, a kind-hearted one and a very mature person," said Jinit Shah, a urologist and a neighbour of the pilot's family in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

"He recently shifted to Dubai so we were not in touch on a regular basis, but spoke whenever he came to meet his parents," Shah said.

"Smit is a caring father and a very responsible person. He has a family of four, including two kids," Shah said.

Understanding Muscle Memory And Pilot Training

The doctor said Smit is very good at quick decisions.

He has been training pilots and has an academy of his own and may be that is why he has the knowledge of what to do in an emergency, he added.

"Because of muscle memory, he might have been able to handle the situation even after being stabbed and save 174 lives," he said.

Muscle memory is the ability to perform a physical movement automatically without conscious thought, built through repetition and practice.

The pilot is being hailed as a hero.

'Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO,' wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X.

'In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.'

He added, 'India is proud of Captain Machchhar.'