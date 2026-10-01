'Capt Machchhar's family was worried but also proud of him'

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is being celebrated as a hero for his extraordinary courage in preventing a Flydubai flight from crashing after a mid-air attack by his co-pilot, drawing global acclaim and immense pride from his Mumbai community.

IMAGE: Members of the media film outside the home of relatives of Captain Smit Machchhar, in Mumbai, on October 1, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar heroically prevented a Flydubai flight from crashing after being stabbed by his co-pilot.

Machchhar's brave actions saved over 180 lives on the Dubai to Tel Aviv flight, earning him global praise from leaders including PM Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu.

His Mumbai neighbours are immensely proud of his courage and are actively praying for his swift recovery, offering support to his family.

Machchhar's parents have travelled to Saudi Arabia to be by his side as he receives treatment for his injuries.

The community remembers Captain Machchhar as a calm, composed, and kind-hearted individual, highlighting his character even before this heroic event.

Neighbours of the Mumbai-based family of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar said on Thursday that they were proud of him and were praying for his speedy recovery.

Captain Machchhar has been hailed as a hero for fighting off a co-pilot who allegedly tried to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, drawing global attention and praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Community Pride And Support

He used to live with his parents at Swastik Heights in the Ghatkopar area before relocating to Dubai a few years ago, said neighbours.

Dr Jinit Shah, a neighbour who has known Machchhar for over 15 years, described him as a kind-hearted person who is always ready to help others.

He said the injured pilot's parents have left for Saudi Arabia, where he is being treated, to be by his side.

Ashok Makwana, chairman of Swastik Building, along with fellow resident Laxmikant Joshi, both close friends of Machchhar's father Upendra, said they have been providing support to the family.

The two said they remained with the family throughout Wednesday following the incident.

The building residents expressed immense pride in the pilot's brave act and said they planned to give him a grand welcome and celebrate his return, while praying for his speedy recovery.

A Hero's Character Remembered

Machchhar's childhood friend Prateek Gandhi, who used to play cricket with him, remembered him as a calm and composed person from an early age.

One of the neighbours said the pilot's actions had helped protect the lives of more than 180 people on board the plane and described his response during the incident as an act of great courage.

"He risked his own life to save them," the neighbour said.

The neighbour said Machchhar's family was deeply worried about his condition but was also proud of his actions.

"They have gone there. When we get the news about his condition, we will also be happy with them," he said.

Neighbours' Swift Assistance

The neighbours also recalled how they helped Machchhar's family leave for the airport after learning about the incident.

"We immediately went to their house. We helped take their bags downstairs. We put them in the car and sent them off," another neighbour said.

He said a local resident, Akshay Doshi, drove the family to the airport as they were not allowed to drive themselves amid the tense situation.

"Everyone is very proud of him for what he has done. But until we get a message from there about how he is, we are still tense about the child's condition," the neighbour said.

Another neighbour, who described Machchhar as a close resident of their housing society, said the community was praying for his recovery and sending strength to his family.

"All the strength to him. I am really praying for him and his family, especially his mother, father and brother. It is really nerve-wracking. We are praying that his reports become normal," the neighbour said.

Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday.