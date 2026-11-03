'Can't occupy a site for all times': SC on Delhi protests

The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, seeking responses from the Centre and other parties while emphasizing that protest sites cannot be occupied indefinitely, impacting local businesses.

IMAGE: An aerial view of Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, capturing a massive crowd gathered for the INDIA bloc's mega rally, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses regarding ongoing protests against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Traders' organisations filed a plea alleging significant business loss due to a protest at the Ramlila Maidan.

Chief Justice Surya Kant stated that protest sites cannot be occupied for "all times to come," emphasizing the right to protest with designated periods.

The bench advised traders' bodies to include the organisers of the anti-CEC protest as parties to their plea.

The court is also hearing other pleas, including one from October 15 concerning alleged voter deletions and SIR irregularities.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea by traders' organisations seeking a halt to the ongoing protests against the chief election commissioner during the festive season, and said that the protest site cannot be occupied for "all times to come".

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing several pleas, including one filed by the Kirana Committee Delhi alleging loss of business due to a protest at the Ramlila Maidan.

Court Emphasises Right To Protest With Limits

"You can't occupy a site at all times. Where will farmers, journalists, etc., go? Everyone has the right to protest. Designated time must be given for designated period," the CJI said.

The bench was hearing a batch of pleas, including the one filed by the traders, and on issues of alleged mass detention, police brutalities, closure of Metro stations and internet shutdown.

Traders Urged To Include Protest Organisers

The bench asked the traders' bodies to make the organisers of the anti-CEC protest parties to their plea alleging loss of business.

Fifty lakh people live in areas near the protest site and all shops remain closed and there is nobody in CP today, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of the traders, said.

No court can determine issues unless traders' bodies make all protesting organisations parties, the bench said.

The hearing is underway.

On October 15, the bench had sought responses from the Election Commission and others on a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 12 opposition leaders over alleged large-scale voter deletions and SIR irregularities.