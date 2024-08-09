News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Can't jeopardise careers of 2L students for 5: SC rejects NEET-PG delay

Can't jeopardise careers of 2L students for 5: SC rejects NEET-PG delay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 09, 2024 19:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) examination scheduled for August 11, saying it can't put the careers of two lakh candidates in jeopardy for five students who have filed the petition.

IMAGE: Kerala MPs Shashi Tharoor, Anto Anthony, Hibi Eden, and Benny Behanan meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda demanding a NEET PG centre in Kerala, August 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The top court dismissed a plea seeking deferment of the NEET-PG which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said judges are not academic experts.

 

"How can we postpone such an exam. Mr Sanjay Hegde, nowadays people just come asking to postpone the exam. It's not a perfect world. We are not academic experts.

"As a matter of principle, we will not reschedule the exam. There are two lakh students and four lakh parents who will weep over the weekend if we postpone it. We cannot put the careers of two lakh candidates in jeopardy at the behest of five petitioners. We cannot do this. Let there be certainty for medical students. We do not know who is behind these petitions," the bench said.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that rescheduling NEET-PG is needed because one set of aspirants will take the exam in the morning and another in the afternoon because of the paucity of examination centres. He urged the bench to issue directions to conduct the exam in a single batch to ensure a uniform and fair testing environment for all candidates.

The plea filed by Vishal Soren and others said many candidates have been allocated cities which are highly inconvenient for them to reach. It said the test cities were allotted on July 31 and the specific centres will be declared on August 8.

While the allocation of the centres was done to curb malpractices, the plea said, due to the paucity of time, it is difficult for the candidates to make arrangements for travel to specific cities.

"Issue a writ in the nature of Mandamus ...the Respondents (National Board of Examinations) to reschedule the NEET-PG 2024 examination," stated the plea filed by Vishal Soren.

The NEET-Postgraduate exam was initially supposed to be held on June 23.

It was postponed by the Union health ministry as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of alleged irregularities in certain competitive exams.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Imagine Getting 720 Out Of 720!'
'Imagine Getting 720 Out Of 720!'
Outcry over NEET grows; NTA credibility under scanner
Outcry over NEET grows; NTA credibility under scanner
There's More To Life Than NEET
There's More To Life Than NEET
Oppn likely to move resolution to remove Dhankhar
Oppn likely to move resolution to remove Dhankhar
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem showered with cash awards
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem showered with cash awards
Bareilly serial killer held, admits to 6 murders
Bareilly serial killer held, admits to 6 murders
Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months
Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

More like this

NEET-PG Delay May Push Doctors Abroad

NEET-PG Delay May Push Doctors Abroad

'There's No NEET Gadbad But A Scam'

'There's No NEET Gadbad But A Scam'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances