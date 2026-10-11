Madhya Pradesh Police Bust Major Cannabis Operation

Madhya Pradesh police have made a significant drug bust, seizing 2,040 cannabis plants worth Rs 1 crore in Alirajpur district and booking two individuals under the NDPS Act.

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Key Points Police seized 2,040 cannabis plants weighing 2,079 kg in Alirajpur district on Sunday.

The estimated value of the confiscated cannabis is Rs 1 crore.

Two individuals, Mukam Chauhan (44) and Jagan (50), have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The seizure involved raids by multiple police teams in Chhota Itara village.

A total of 2,040 cannabis plants weighing 2,079 kg and worth Rs 1 crore were seized from two fields in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district on Sunday, after which two persons were booked, a police official said.

Major Cannabis Seizure In Alirajpur

The seizure was made after teams from Ambua, Udaygarh, Azad Nagar and Jobat police stations raided two sites in Dudwa Faliya area of Chhota Itara village, he said.

"The seized plants have an estimated value of around Rs 1 crore. Mukam Chauhan (44) and Jagan (50) have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, " Jobat Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ashutosh Patel said.