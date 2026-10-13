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Major Cannabis Haul In Shahdol: Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 13, 2026 21:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Shahdol police made a significant drug bust, seizing 735 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.13 crore from a truck and arresting two individuals under the NDPS Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police seized 735 kg of cannabis from a truck in Shahdol district on Tuesday.
  • The illicit consignment, found in 18 sacks and 81 packets, is valued at Rs 1.13 crore.
  • Two individuals, the truck driver and his assistant, both residents of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, were arrested on Monday.
  • A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police have seized 735 kg of cannabis from a truck in Shahdol district, an official release said on Tuesday.

During a night patrol on Monday, personnel of Jaisinghnagar Police Station stopped a suspicious truck. It was found to be carrying cannabis in 18 sacks and 81 packets.

 

The truck and three mobile phones were also seized. Police arrested the truck driver and his assistant, the official said. The total value of the confiscated goods was estimated to be Rs 1.13 crore.

The accused are residents of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, and a case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the release said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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