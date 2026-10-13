Major Cannabis Haul In Shahdol: Two Arrested

Shahdol police made a significant drug bust, seizing 735 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.13 crore from a truck and arresting two individuals under the NDPS Act.

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Key Points Police seized 735 kg of cannabis from a truck in Shahdol district on Tuesday.

The illicit consignment, found in 18 sacks and 81 packets, is valued at Rs 1.13 crore.

Two individuals, the truck driver and his assistant, both residents of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, were arrested on Monday.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police have seized 735 kg of cannabis from a truck in Shahdol district, an official release said on Tuesday.

During a night patrol on Monday, personnel of Jaisinghnagar Police Station stopped a suspicious truck. It was found to be carrying cannabis in 18 sacks and 81 packets.

The truck and three mobile phones were also seized. Police arrested the truck driver and his assistant, the official said. The total value of the confiscated goods was estimated to be Rs 1.13 crore.

The accused are residents of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, and a case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the release said.