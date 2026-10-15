Home  » News » MP Police Uncover Massive Cannabis Cultivation In Cotton Fields

MP Police Uncover Massive Cannabis Cultivation In Cotton Fields

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 15, 2026 23:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Madhya Pradesh police in Jhabua district have made a significant bust, seizing illegal cannabis cultivations worth an estimated Rs 9.42 crore from cotton fields on Thursday, leading to cases under the NDPS Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Jhabua police on Thursday uncovered illegal cannabis cultivations in cotton fields.
  • Approximately 100 quintals of cannabis plants were seized in three separate cases.
  • The estimated value of the seized cannabis plants is Rs 9.42 crore.
  • Cannabis was being grown among cotton crops in remote hilly areas of the tribal-dominated district.
  • Cases have been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Thursday uncovered illegal cannabis cultivations in cotton fields and seized about 100 quintals of the plants in three separate cases, an official said.

The value of the seized cannabis plants was estimated at Rs 9.42 crore.

 

Cannabis was being illegally cultivated among cotton crops in remote hilly areas of the tribal-dominated district, the police official said, adding that cases were registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

cannabis seizurejhabua policemadhya pradeshillegal cultivationndps act

More From Rediff

How Long Can The Modi Govt Stay Deaf?

How Long Can The Modi Govt Stay Deaf?
Pakistan Terrorists Set Up Base in Bangladesh

Pakistan Terrorists Set Up Base in Bangladesh
'We Thought We Wouldn't See Next Sunrise'

'We Thought We Wouldn't See Next Sunrise'

Related Stories

Madhya Pradesh Police Bust Major Cannabis Operation

Madhya Pradesh Police Bust Major Cannabis Operation

Web Stories

8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life
Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Goes On Sale

Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Goes On Sale

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?