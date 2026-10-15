MP Police Uncover Massive Cannabis Cultivation In Cotton Fields

Madhya Pradesh police in Jhabua district have made a significant bust, seizing illegal cannabis cultivations worth an estimated Rs 9.42 crore from cotton fields on Thursday, leading to cases under the NDPS Act.

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Key Points Jhabua police on Thursday uncovered illegal cannabis cultivations in cotton fields.

Approximately 100 quintals of cannabis plants were seized in three separate cases.

The estimated value of the seized cannabis plants is Rs 9.42 crore.

Cannabis was being grown among cotton crops in remote hilly areas of the tribal-dominated district.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Thursday uncovered illegal cannabis cultivations in cotton fields and seized about 100 quintals of the plants in three separate cases, an official said.

The value of the seized cannabis plants was estimated at Rs 9.42 crore.

Cannabis was being illegally cultivated among cotton crops in remote hilly areas of the tribal-dominated district, the police official said, adding that cases were registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.