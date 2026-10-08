Cancer drug prices to drop as govt caps trade margin at 30pc

The government has moved to significantly enhance healthcare affordability for cancer patients by capping trade margins on all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent of their maximum retail price, promising substantial annual savings.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

Key Points The Centre has decided to cap trade margins at 30 per cent of the maximum retail price for all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, covering branded, generic, domestic, imported, patented, and non-patented medicines.

This decision aims to improve affordability and ensure continued availability of life-saving anti-cancer medicines, potentially leading to an estimated annual savings of Rs 2,500 crore for cancer patients.

The move, expected to be implemented later this month, will bring down prices of 110 anti-cancer drugs, including 35 patented medicines.

Government sources clarified that this decision, which has been in the works since 2019, is not directly related to the Supreme Court's recent concerns about highly-inflated anti-cancer drug prices.

The Centre has decided to cap trade margins at 30 per cent of maximum retail price for all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, covering branded and generic, domestic and imported, patented, and non-patented medicines, government sources said on Thursday.

The move addresses excessive trade mark-ups and aims to improve affordability while ensuring continued availability of these life-saving medicines, the sources said.

The decision, which is expected to be implemented later this month, will bring down prices of 110 anti-cancer drugs, including 35 patented medicines.

Boosting Affordability For Cancer Patients

"The primary aim of the trade margin rationalisation (TMR) is to prevent misselling malpractices. There is a tendency to sell drugs having a bigger margin, and since anti-cancer drugs are more expensive than the rest, we wanted to cap the trade margins on them," the sources said.

The move will lead to an estimated annual savings of Rs 2,500 crore of cancer patients, they said.

Government Action On Drug Pricing

The Supreme Court had on September 29 voiced its concern on the issue of highly-inflated price of anti-cancer drugs.

Batting for a uniform 16 per cent margin on all medicines, a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre, "This is carnage. Plain and simple. The cancer drug is priced at an MRP of Rs 27,000 despite being supplied to retailers for Rs 2,700."

The government sources, however, said the decision to cap the margins on the drugs was not related to the ongoing case but has been in the works since 2019.

The health department has constituted a committee to finalise the list of drugs, the sources said, adding that the issue of pricing of other medicines needs a calibrated approach.

Once finalised, these medicines with the new rates will also be available at hospitals, they added.