Union minister Chirag Paswan strongly criticised the Opposition's protest tactics against the Election Commission, asserting that disruptions like train cancellations cannot deter India's youth and urging a focus on solutions over political theatrics.

IMAGE: Union Minister Chirag Paswan . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Union minister Chirag Paswan criticised the Opposition on Friday for using protests against the Election Commission to spread false narratives and play politics.

Paswan stated that cancelling trains and disrupting connectivity cannot stop India's youth, who have the capability to lead the world.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced protests from Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and electoral reforms.

Paswan urged the Opposition to seek meetings with the Chief Election Commissioner instead of holding disruptive protests.

Northern Railway clarified that only 38 trains scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on October 10 were cancelled, with other operations remaining normal.

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Friday said cancelling trains cannot stop India's youth, as he lambasted the Opposition for spreading false narratives and playing politics with protests against the Election Commission.

As authorities put in stringent security measures in the national capital ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's protests on Saturday and the ongoing Opposition parties' protests, Paswan said bringing the city to a halt every now and then was not right.

Paswan's Stance On Youth And Protests

Paswan, President of Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, which is an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, made the remarks in response to questions on students complaining about train cancellations, metro disruptions and heavy deployment of security personnel in the national capital.

"Bharat ke Yuva hain ye, inko koi nahi rok sakta prabhu. Jo log aise bhram failane ka prayas karte hain, kitini train koi rok lega, kitni conncetivity koi rok lega, kitni sadkon ko koi jaam kar dega. (These are the youth of India; no one can stop them. Some people are trying to spread false narratives. How many trains can be stopped, how much connectivity can be curbed, how many roads can be jammed)," Paswan said.

"Bharat ke yuva hain duniya ko raasta dikhane ka kshamta rakhte hain...koi unhe nahi rok sakta (The youth of India have the capability to show the way for the world. Nobody can stop them)," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Sonipat, Haryana.

Opposition's Role And Train Disruptions

Cockroach Janta Party has announced protests from Saturday to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and implementation of electoral reforms.

Tearing into the Opposition, Paswan said they are playing politics and are keen only on protests but not interested in finding solutions.

"You (Opposition) are not able to win elections, and now, you are creating problems for the common people (with protests)," the minister said.

He said the Opposition should seek time and meet the Chief Election Commissioner, and it was not appropriate to hold protests to have the meeting.

"We must listen to the younger generation, Gen Z... hold discussions with them to find solutions," Paswan said.

Earlier in the day, the Northern Railway clarified that only 38 trains originating from various stations in other states and scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 have been cancelled.

Train operations at other stations in Delhi will remain normal.