Canadian woman, 61, stranded in Rajasthan as groom backs out over her age

A 61-year-old Canadian woman found herself stranded in Rajasthan after her 31-year-old dating app match allegedly refused to marry her upon meeting, citing her age, prompting police intervention and embassy assistance.

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Key Points A 61-year-old Canadian woman travelled to Rajasthan to marry a 31-year-old Indian man she met on a dating app.

The man allegedly refused to marry her after meeting, citing her age as the reason.

The incident occurred in Neemrana, Behror district, leading to police intervention at the request of the Canadian Embassy.

The woman arrived in Delhi on November 11 and stayed with the man for two days before the marriage proposal was rejected.

The woman is currently at a care centre, and efforts are underway to facilitate her return to Canada, while the man remains under questioning.

A 61-year-old Canadian woman who came to Rajasthan to marry a man she befriended on a dating app was left stranded after he allegedly refused to marry her because he found her too old when he met her, the police said.

The incident took place in Neemrana in Behror district.

The police intervened in the matter at the request of the Canadian Embassy after the woman approached it.

Police Intervene In Dating App Dispute

Neemrana SHO Surendra Yadav said that on Friday, police went to BB Builders Society and took the woman and the man to the station for questioning.

According to the police, the man, Nitin, is a 31-year-old resident of Panipat in Haryana.

Nitin, the SHO said, had met the Canadian woman through a dating app and had been in touch with her for around a year. As their relationship grew, they decided to marry.

On November 11, the woman arrived in Delhi on a tourist visa.

Nitin received her at the airport and brought her to a flat belonging to his maternal uncle and aunt in Neemrana, where she stayed with him for two days.

However, when she broached the subject of marriage, Nitin backed out over her age, Yadav said.

For now, the woman has been kept at a care centre in Kotputli, and efforts are on to facilitate her return to Canada.

Nitin, a teacher at a private school in Panipat, remains under questioning.