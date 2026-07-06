Can Ram Temple Trust restore devotees' faith after donation scam?

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting in Ayodhya is set to address serious allegations of embezzlement of temple donations, impacting devotee confidence and the sacred atmosphere of the holy city.

IMAGE: Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the designated successor to Ram Temple Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, ahead of the meeting of the Trust, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, July 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Ayodhya residents and pilgrims are anxious about the outcome of the Ram Temple Trust meeting following allegations of donation embezzlement.

The controversy has led to a subdued atmosphere in Ayodhya, with reduced footfall and concerns among shopkeepers and devotees.

Devotees express hurt sentiments and a desire for strict punishment for those involved in the alleged theft of Lord Ram's offerings.

An elderly priest and local residents believe the arrested individuals are "small players" and call for action against "big people" behind the scam.

Security has been significantly heightened in Ayodhya ahead of the crucial trust meeting, with police deployments and traffic diversions.

The familiar chants of "Jai Shri Ram" echoed through Ayodhya on Monday, but beneath the devotional fervour ran a quiet undercurrent of anxiety as residents and pilgrims awaited the outcome of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting convened amid allegations of embezzlement of temple donations.

Across the temple town, television screens remained tuned to news channels while mobile phones stayed glued to people's hands. Shopkeepers refreshed news feeds between attending to customers, priests discussed developments in hushed tones, and pilgrims paused outside tea stalls, hoping for updates from the meeting that many believe could restore the confidence of devotees.

The mood outside the temple was markedly subdued.

Impact On Ayodhya's Atmosphere

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, usually teeming with tourists clicking photographs, had only a scattering of visitors. Along Ram Path, small groups of pilgrims walked quietly under the afternoon sun as rows of shops selling prayer items, prasad, sweets and souvenirs waited for customers.

Restaurants that often buzz with pilgrims wore an unusually empty look.

Some traders attributed the thin footfall to the oppressive weather. The air was heavy with humidity and warm winds, while patches of dark clouds occasionally softened the harsh sunlight.

Others, however, said the decline in visitors had become noticeable since news of the alleged donation theft surfaced last month.

Devotees' Sentiments And Calls For Justice

For many, the allegations have been difficult to comprehend.

"We never imagined that people could steal money offered at the feet of Lord Ram. This is not just theft; it has hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees," said a shopkeeper near Ram Path, adding that those found guilty should face the strictest punishment.

Visitors, too, admitted the controversy had left them conflicted.

"We had planned to make a donation after offering prayers. Now we are thinking of giving that money to an old-age home instead. If even donations made in a temple are not secure, it makes you think twice," said Virendra Kumar, a devotee from Madhya Pradesh, while stressing that his faith in Lord Ram remained unshaken.

For Someshwar Das, an elderly priest of the Vairagi Akhara, the arrests made so far are only the beginning.

"The government has recovered cash from the accused who have been arrested, but they are all small players in this theft. We hope the trust meeting will not stop there. It should decide to act against the big people behind this scam as well," he said, voicing a sentiment shared by many in the temple town.

Yet, amid the disappointment, faith remained unwavering.

"Lord Ram is watching everything. Nothing remains hidden from him forever. It is because of his will that this theft has come to light. Those responsible, however influential they may be, will receive the punishment they deserve," said Nitin Pandey, another local resident, looking towards the temple.

Heightened Security And Ongoing Investigation

Security was visibly heightened across the temple town ahead of the trust meeting. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers around the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and key intersections, while barricades were erected at several locations to regulate the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Senior police officers were seen monitoring the arrangements as devotees continued to trickle into the temple.

Traffic diversions were enforced on roads leading to the temple area. While devotees were allowed to proceed towards the shrine through designated routes, commuters were advised to use alternative roads.

The trust meeting has assumed significance after allegations of large-scale irregularities in the handling of donations offered at the Ram Temple.

The controversy gained momentum after it was raised by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav earlier this month. The state government subsequently formed an SIT to probe the matter. Later, an FIR was registered, and the police arrested eight people.

As the day wore on, conversations across Ayodhya invariably returned to the trust meeting. While its outcome remained awaited, the hope across the holy city was simple: that the truth emerges, those responsible are punished, and devotees' trust is restored.